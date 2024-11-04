Ratu Rakuita’s contract extended

Ratu Rakuita at last Wednesday's $6m bonus payout ceremony to landowners at Drasa, Lautoka [Source: Supplied]

The Board of Fiji Pine Limited has extended Executive Chairman Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure’s contract until the end of 2026.

The Board says under Ratu Rakuita’s guidance, the Group has undergone significant strategic and operational reforms, aimed at strengthening the pine industry and improving efficiency.

The Board expressed satisfaction with his contributions, noting that his leadership has set the foundation for sustainable growth and operational advancement.

Article continues after advertisement

It says the contract extension is seen as a crucial step to ensure the successful and consistent implementation of these ongoing reforms.

The overarching goals include expanding the pine industry, optimizing performance, securing fair returns for shareholders, and bolstering the nation’s economic development.

Ratu Rakuita will oversee the process of appointing a Chief Executive Officer as he nears the end of his extended term.

The Board says it is confident that his continued leadership will ensure these reforms are fully implemented and contribute to Fiji’s economic development.