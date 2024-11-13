Ratu Naiqama officiates the GCC meeting

The newly elected president and Cakaudrove paramount Chief Turaga Bale na Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has arrived at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva to officiate the second Great Council of Chiefs meeting of the year.

This two-day meeting brings together Chiefs and representatives from the 14 provinces to collaborate on issues affecting the i-Taukei community.

Today’s discussions will include three key papers: the i-Taukei administration review, a feasibility study on the decentralization of economic units, and an update on legislation that marginalizes the i-Taukei.

The meeting is currently underway and is closed to the media.