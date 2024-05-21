Ratu Etonia installed as Tui Levuka

The Tui Levuka Ratu Etonia Seru Rokotunaceva has been installed as the paramount chief.

After a 16-year break, this historic event marks the beginning of a new era for the Levuka people and an affirmation of their ancestral links and legacy.

Family members and those with traditional ties to the Tui Levuka gathered to celebrate this ceremony today.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the direction of the Bete Ilaisa Tamani, the ceremonial handing over of the Tabua and the I Ula to Ratu Etonia marked the beginning of the symbolic transfer of power.

It also signifies the passing of land, resources, fisheries and the common duty to the people of Nabukebuke.

The Native Land Commission representatives reaffirmed the Tui Levuka’s customary responsibilities and duties to the Levuka people.

They stressed the value of leadership and stewardship in the community before asking the iTaukei Affairs Minister to officially pronounce the Turaga na Tui Levuka.

After the installation ceremony, the ten chiefs who represent the ten villages in the Levuka district will join the Tui Levuka for a period of isolation within the peaceful grounds of Wakaya Lailai.

This time of solitude is used for reflection, counsel and getting ready for the duties that lie ahead.

On Sunday, the Methodist Church President will conduct a church service to celebrate the completion of the installation process.

In unison and affirmation, the community will come together for this spiritual gathering which will be an emotional occasion to bless and support the Tui Levuka on their future journey.

The Tui Levuka is set to embark on his second traditional bath in September, scheduled to take place in Nukuloa village in Gau.

This continuation of tradition highlights the legacy and cultural continuity that defines the rich tapestry of Fijian heritage.