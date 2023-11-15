Ration packs to be more compact

National Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka

National Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says ration packs will be more compact this time around for people in evacuation centres.

Ditoka mentions that they had a constructive discussion with the emergency committee to determine the contents of the packs.

“There were some issues as well on the contents of the ration packs. I think there were some issues about what needed to be added to make it a better ration pack. I think that’s been agreed to.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ditoka adds that ration packs are distributed 48 hours after an evacuation centre is activated.