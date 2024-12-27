Rakiraki town partially closed as flood concerns persist

Authorities in Rakiraki are closely monitoring the heavy rain and flood situation, with evacuation centres ready to be activated to assist residents.

Ra Provincial Council Administrator Elimi Rokoduru states that while floodwaters in Rakiraki town are gradually receding, concerns remain due to an impending high tide later in the afternoon, which could exacerbate flooding in low-lying areas.

Rokoduru adds that many flood-prone crossings are already underwater, and businesses in the town are largely closed, with only a handful still operating.

“As we speak, there is no evacuation centre being reported, let’s say being activated at the moment. Yes, they are on standby. We have given them the advice to be on standby. If there are people who think that they need to move to evacuation centres, they’re very much welcome to move on, to move into evacuation centres.”

The Ra Provincial Council administrator is urging residents to restrict unnecessary movement, avoid visiting friends and family.

He is urging the people of Ra to take heed of the warnings during such weather.

He has also cautioned individuals against crossing streams or rivers due to the risks of rising waters and waterborne diseases.

Rokoduru is pleading with parents to keep a close watch on their children, ensuring they stay safe from potential hazards.