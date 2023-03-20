Radrodro meets UAE delegates

[Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed their support for improving Fiji’s education sector.

This comes as Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro met with the General Secretary for the Emirates Red Crescent, Hamoud Aljneibi, along with other United Arab Emirates delegates last week.

The two nations discussed how to improve cooperation, particularly through initiatives that would help the education sector.

Radrodro acknowledged the support provided by the UAE for the construction of the academic facilities for Ratu Simione Matanitobua College, Muira Methodist College, and Sigatoka Methodist College.

The meeting also included senior officials and the heads of schools for the three schools.