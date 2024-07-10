Rabuku's appointment as acting DPP revoked

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku [File Photo]

Acting Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku confirms he has received a letter from the Office of the President for revocation of his appointment.

While responding to questions by FBC News, Rabuku confirmed that the revocation will come into effect at midnight and that he will no longer be acting DPP.

He says the decision was reached following his meeting with the Judicial Services Commission.

Rabuku says at the moment he is doing his last checks of the Western Offices.

He says he will have his last meeting with the top management of the office today and possibly a conference call with the northern offices.

Rabuku says this all had to be attended to so that he could leave a proper handing-over brief to the new acting DPP and the JSC as the independent appointing body under the Constitution.

He says this will ensure a smooth transition of leadership in the Office of the DPP.

He has thanked the JSC for not acting arbitrarily as soon as the Supreme Court opinion came out.

He has acknowledged them for considering his proposals on the way forward and being steadfast despite the public calls for his immediate resignation.

He says he is leaving the office of the DPP on fair terms that were mutually negotiated, as the rule of law cannot be blind to the need for him to also exit the office properly, fairly, and with dignity, despite the circumstances.

Rabuku has also expressed gratitude to his hard-working staff and encouraged them to remain steadfast like the apex prosecutors they are.