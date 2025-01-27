Rabuka stresses on discipline

[Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

On the eve of the 2025 academic year, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka stressed the importance of discipline in achieving academic success.

Rabuka highlights that education is a collaborative effort involving students, parents, and teachers, and that everyone has a crucial role to play.

He adds that recent academic results have been below expectations, with high failure rates observed in some grades.

The Prime Minister stresses the importance of students effectively managing their time, allocating appropriate time for both extracurricular activities and academic studies.

“Our own parenting discipline and the children’s discipline, particularly discipline in the use of time rather than resources. A lot of the results are coming out indicate that we are not disciplining ourselves and our children in the use of time for education.”

The Prime Minister is hopeful that parents have taken good advantage of the $200 Back-To-School assistance.

Approximately 8,000 Year 13 students beginning their final year of secondary education tomorrow will receive the $200 Back to School support this week.

Over $100 million has been paid out through the initiative so far.

The Coalition Government has assisted more than 200,000 students through the Back to School Support this year.