Rabuka reviews inquiry into FICAC appointment

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed his willingness to initiate an inquiry, stating that he is reviewing the regulations and legal framework necessary to set up such a process.

He highlighted the importance of transparency in investigating what he referred to as “rot” within the system, particularly in relation to the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption Commissioner.

This also includes the resignation of Francis Puleiwai from the position with the possible interference in ongoing investigations.

Rabuka states that once the inquiry is established, it would aim to uncover the involvement of all parties in the controversial issues surrounding FICAC including the timing of resignations and allegations of political interference.

“Those must be brought out to the open, must be clarified and cleared. Because that is where the rot is. Those involved will have to front up and give their questions. They may even be culpable. If it is culpable activities on some parts of some people, they’ll have to be followed right through to the end.”

Regarding communication challenges, Rabuka expressed concern about the delays in receiving information, particularly the resignation of a FICAC official.

He noted that although the official resigned on September 3rd, the resignation was not communicated to him until the 14th, raising questions about internal processes and slow responses.

Rabuka also mentioned that, as Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission (COC), he has called for nominations to fill the vacant Chair position at the Electoral Commission.

The PM is awaiting nominations from the COC members after which a vote will be held to select the new Chair.