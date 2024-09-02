Rabuka reflects on China’s success

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has this morning reflected on his recent trip to China, highlighting how he was deeply moved by the infrastructure development and connectivity established to uplift China’s rural communities.

While delivering his statement in Parliament, Rabuka says China’s long-standing relationship with Fiji is a true friend who stands firm, particularly when Fiji faces difficult periods.

Rabuka says the achievements made by China in alleviation and, in some cases, eradicating poverty are impressive.

Article continues after advertisement

He says the remarkable development progress of China is largely attributed to a fundamental shift in the mindset of its people.

“Seeing the great progress made to lift these communities out of poverty, I was reminded of the Chinese proverb, and I quoted this to them, and they smiled, that we know, and I quote, Give a man a fish, and he fed him for the day; teach him how to fish; then he fed him for the rest of his life. End quote. Mr Speaker Sir, what we witnessed in China is that the government provided the necessary enabling environment while it was the people that truly drove development progress.”

Rabuka says it is commendable to note that the Chinese government has endeavored to ensure that no one is left behind.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Zhou Jian, who was present in Parliament this morning, later told FBC News that he was pleased to hear the remarks by Rabuka.

He says the visit by Rabuka was successful and historic, and now the real work begins.

“The most important thing now for us is to implement the consensus reached by the two leaders. Of the two countries to benefit our two peoples. We are looking forward to joining hands with our Fiji friends to promote aquaculture, tourism, and infrastructure to promote cooperation.”

The Ambassador says that China is equally happy about other bigger nations showing support to smaller countries in the Pacific.

He says China hopes that the support from bigger countries are professional and inclusive.