Rabuka promises action on visa and employment concerns

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with the Fijian diaspora in Tonga yesterday to discuss key issues, including working conditions and immigration concerns.

Fijian Diaspora in Tonga President Jokini Sivo highlighted problems related to visas and passports for workers.

He revealed issues with work agreements not aligning with initial contracts, leading to frequent job changes that affect passports and visas.

“So there is nothing on the contract that has been followed when they come to Tonga. So what happens, the people go from one work to another work and to another work, affecting their passport, affecting their visa.”

Rabuka assured the diaspora that the government will investigate the concerns.

He also encouraged them to contact relevant ministries in Fiji for assistance when needed.

Over 40 people attended the meeting at St. Paul’s Hall, where Rabuka was accorded to a traditional welcoming ceremony.

He arrived in Tonga yesterday morning and will participate in the 53rd Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting, which starts on Monday.