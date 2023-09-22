Rabuka commends UNDP’s role in the Pacific

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a meeting with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner at the UN Headquarters in New York. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka commended the United Nations Development Program for its substantial programmatic portfolio in the Pacific.
Rabuka held a meeting with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner at the UN Headquarters in New York.
The Prime Minister says the significant growth of the UNDP portfolio from USD$200 million to $350 million over the past five years is contributing to critical areas such as climate change adaptation and mitigation, risk-informed development and effective governance.
Rabuka adds it also contributes to the transformation of the blue economy to benefit the vulnerable populations.
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during a meeting with UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner at the UN Headquarters in New York. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]
He also welcomed UNDP’s consideration of a high-level mission to Fiji next month, led by Assistant Administrator Kanni Wignaraja.
The Prime Minister says he anticipates Fiji’s continued role as a major hub for UNDP engagement in the Pacific.