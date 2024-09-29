Puleiwai and Malimali cases under investigation

From left: Francis Puleiwai, Juki Fong Chew and Barbara Malimali

The Acting Police Commissioner confirms that an investigation is underway in relation to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption’s former Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai.

Juki Fong Chew states that FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali’s matter is also being handled by the Criminal Investigation Department.

He assures that they will ensure that all relevant information is thoroughly examined.

“We are investigating that case that was referred to us, and I know the government of the day had by the honorable PM has directed that commission of inquiry to take place, so we leave it as that at the moment, but whatever is referred to us, we’ll continue to do our part, and probably will be part of the commission of inquiry.”

An official police complaint was lodged against Puleiwai this month in relation to alleged abuse of office.

It is alleged that Puleiwai had allegedly abused her powers while acting in the position of Deputy FICAC Commissioner leading to the arrest of Commissioner Barbara Malimali.

It is understood that the official complaint against Puleiwai was lodged by Malimali.

Puleiwai had resigned as deputy commissioner earlier this month.

In Malimali’s matter, the case was referred to police after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions sent the file concerning Malimali to the Director of the Criminal Investigation Department.

The ODPP had earlier confirmed that Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, John Rabuku, along with Acting DPP Nancy Tikoisuva, assessed the case and determined that the investigation was incomplete.

Consequently, they forwarded the case to CID with recommendations to conduct a thorough investigation.

Once CID completes its inquiries, the case file will be returned to the ODPP for formal analysis.