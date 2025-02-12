PSC addresses ongoing reshuffles

[ FilePhoto ]

While the Public Service Commission plays a key role in facilitating the government’s decisions regarding ministerial appointments, Chair Luke Rokovada clarifies that the financial responsibility rests with the government.

Rokovada made the comments while addressing the ongoing reshuffles within the Ministries.

He says the Commission has implemented several cost-saving measures to alleviate the financial burden of these reshuffles.

Rokovada says one of the strategies used to reduce costs has been the temporary consolidation of responsibilities.

He says in some cases, permanent secretaries have assumed multiple roles and a prime example is the Permanent Secretary who has been handling both the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth and Sports for several months.

“So we thought we’d try this out, have one Permanent Secretary to act. But it is an enormous responsibility on the part of that person. But we’re advertising the post, so now we’ll go back to having one Permanent Secretary for Education and one Permanent Secretary for Youth and Sports.”

Rokovada confirms that further positions are expected to open for a few other ministries.

He says they are likely to advertise the post of PS for Sugar Ministry in April.

He adds they might also advertise the post for PS Fisheries and Forestry however this will depend on decision of Public Service Disciplinary Tribunal.

