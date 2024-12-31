Pryde calls for suspension lift and report release

Suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde [File Photo]

Suspended Director of Public Prosecutions Christopher Pryde has formally requested the publication of the Tribunal Report into allegations of his misbehaviour.

This report, according to Pryde, was submitted to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu last week Tuesday.

In his letter to the President, Pryde stated that Section 112(6) of the Constitution mandates the report be made public, a provision that is not optional.

He emphasised the importance of transparency and the need for the public to have access to this information, especially given his ongoing suspension that has lasted nearly 21 months.

Pryde also referenced Sections 112(3)(c) and 112(5) of the Constitution which require the President to act according to the Tribunal’s findings.

Section 112(3)(c) states ‘in deciding whether or not to remove a Judge, the President must act on the advice of the tribunal or medical board, as the case may be.’

Section 112(5) states ‘The suspension of the Judge, Magistrate, Master of the High Court, the Chief Registrar or any other judicial officer appointed by the Judicial Services Commission from office under subsection (4) ceases to have effect if the President determines that the Judge, Magistrate, Master of the High Court, the Chief Registrar or any other judicial officer appointed by the Judicial Services Commission should not be removed from office.’

Many are of the view that if the report shows there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations of misbehaviour, the suspension should be lifted and Pryde should be reinstated to his position as DPP, along with the restoration of his salary and benefits.

Pryde was suspended in April 2023 and his salary has been withheld for nearly six months, a move, he claims, that has caused significant financial hardship.

He has expressed urgency in resolving the matter and bringing it to a final conclusion, now that the Tribunal has completed its work.

Pryde has written to the President, requesting official advise on the outcome of the report, and for provision of a copy, and for the report to be made public.

He says that if there is no evidence to support the allegations, Pryde expects his suspension to be immediately lifted in line with the constitutional requirements.

The ongoing suspension and the delayed resolution have raised concerns about the impact on Pryde’s career and the public’s trust in the justice system.

It remains to be seen when the Tribunal Report will be made available and whether the suspension will be lifted as required by Section 112(6) of the Constitution which states “The report of the tribunal or the recommendations of the medical board, as the case may be, made under subsection (3) shall be made public.”

Pryde was removed from office in April last year following allegations of misconduct related to a meeting with former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

FBC News has also sent an email to the Office of the President requesting for a copy of this report.