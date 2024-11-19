Proper medical equipment can save lives

The people of Qoma Island in Tailevu are urging the government to provide essential medical equipment, including a nebulizer and oxygen machine, to assist asthma patients on the island.

Seventy-four-year-old villager Sailasa Naisele claims three asthma-related deaths last year due to the lack of an oxygen machine.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Health relating to the concerns raised by the people of Qoma; however, we are awaiting responses.

The village elder stressed that having such equipment available on the island’s nursing station is vital.

“Having an oxygen machine on the island will save lives, helping patients recover temporarily before travelling to the nearest health centre”

Naisele emphasizes the need to provide the village nursing station with proper medical equipment to better serve the people of Qoma.

Qoma Village Headman, Joeli Cagica, notes the critical nature of the issue, emphasizing the community’s commitment to advocating for improved healthcare services.

“We will continue to knock on the government’s door for improved health services because we are dealing with human lives.”

The villagers are hopeful that their appeal will prompt action from authorities to ensure better access to healthcare and prevent further loss of life on the island.