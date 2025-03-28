Private Hospital project moves forward in Suva

Azad Ali

A Suva businessman who plans to build a mini private hospital in the Capital City has identified a site for the proposed facility.

Azad Ali, the managing director of Island Group of Companies says his lawyers are doing the necessary work to acquire the land on Extension Street.

He also says an architect is engaged in designing the proposed complex.

Article continues after advertisement

Island Group of Companies currently owns Island Accommodation, Island Medical Centre, which is also situated on Extension Street, and a vehicle dealership, Island Galaxy, which is located near the Nausori Airport.

Ali says construction of the hospital is expected to begin in the next few months.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.