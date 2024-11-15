PRF launches annual Christmas Gift Drive for recycling families

The Pacific Recycling Foundation, with support from Pacific Energy, has kicked off its annual Christmas gift and stationery drive for children of recycling collectors, known as the collection pillars of recycling.

The effort, now in its third year, aims to bring Christmas joy to CPR families who work tirelessly to keep Fiji clean despite having minimal resources.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo said the campaign ensures children don’t miss out on Christmas gifts and essentials, as CPR families often prioritize basics over extras; through this project, PRF aims to bring both joy and dignity to their efforts.

Donations of sustainable, kid-friendly gifts are welcome from the community and can be delivered to certain Pacific Energy Service Stations or the Malhana Cloud Kitchen Restaurant on Koronivia Road.

PRF workers will distribute seasonal hampers, containing toys, treats, and personal greetings, to CPR children around Fiji from December 16–20.