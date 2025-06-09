PRF drives recycling solutions at Sydney forum

[File Photo]

The Pacific Recycling Foundation has arrived in Sydney, Australia, ahead of its VAKA Forum: International Academic Lens & Donor Alignment, happening on 17–18 February at the University of New South Wales.

The Forum focuses on turning research and ideas into practical recycling solutions to tackle the waste crisis in Fiji and across the Pacific.

It is being held in partnership with UNSW and the ANZPAC Plastics Pact – APCO, with support from Fiji’s Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Pacific Energy, Suva City Council, Tourism Fiji, and industry partners as part of the 2025 Global Recycling Day campaign.

About 40 participants are expected, including academics, government leaders, industry representatives, and donor agencies. They will share experiences and solutions that have already been tested on the ground.

PRF Founder Amitesh Deo says the Forum will help turn these real-world experiences into policies, funding, and practical projects that can be scaled up.

He adds that the goal is to move beyond small, isolated projects and create coordinated action, with a focus on women and marginalized communities in recycling.

Over two days, participants will work together to make sure ideas and partnerships from the Forum lead to real action across 2026 and beyond.

