President meets with Portuguese Prime Minister

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere held a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Portugal, Luís Montenegro at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Ratu Wiliame acknowledged Portugal’s collaboration with Fiji at the multilateral level, particularly through the strong relations fostered with the European Union.

He emphasized Fiji’s commitment to continue strengthening bilateral ties, recognizing Portugal’s leadership in areas such as renewable energy, green initiatives, ocean conservation, fisheries, education and sports.

Prime Minister Montenegro echoed the same sentiment acknowledging the longstanding relations between Fiji and Portugal, celebrating 47 years of diplomatic relations.

The bilateral meeting presented an opportunity to deepen relations between the two countries and explore avenues of cooperation