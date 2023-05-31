President Katonivere receives the Uruguay Ambassador’s credentials

Her Excellency, Dianela Joselina Pi Cedrés, presented her credentials to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere.

The Non-Resident Ambassador of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay to Fiji, Her Excellency, Dianela Joselina Pi Cedrés, presented her credentials to President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere yesterday.

Ambassador Cedrés presented her credentials after inspecting a 25-member Republic of Fiji Military Forces guard of honor.

Ambassador Cedrés obtained her Degree in International Relations at the School of Law and Social sciences, at the University of Uruguay from 1995 until 1999.

She also attended the Diplomatic Academy of the Artigas Institute of Foreign Services, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uruguay, from 2000–2002.

A career diplomat, Ambassador Cedrés held the positions of Deputy Sub-General Director for Political Affairs and Director for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law from December 2017 to August 2020.

She was also the Deputy Permanent Representative of the Uruguayan Mission to the United Nations in Geneva from February 2015 to December 2017.

Later on, Ambassador Cedrés was appointed Deputy Human Rights Director, General Direction for Political Affairs, where she held the position for 3 years from 2010 until 2012.

She was also promoted to Second Secretary in 2004, First Secretary in 2008, Counselor in 2012 and Minister Counselor in 2016 through public competitive and merit examinations.