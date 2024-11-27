Preservation of Fiji’s culture a major challenge

The preservation and promotion of Fiji’s rich cultural heritage remain a major concern for the Fiji Arts Council.

Director Maciu Betei highlighted this during the National Fine Arts Exhibition 2024 that many traditional cultural practices are primarily carried out by the elderly, posing a significant challenge in ensuring the continuity of Fiji’s art and cultural traditions.

Betei says the struggle to engage the younger generation in cultural and artistic practices is not unique to the Fiji Arts Council but is a challenge shared by many cultural institutions.

Article continues after advertisement

The decline in interest among youth has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of traditional arts and practices in Fiji.

“Most of these cultural practices that we have here are elderlies. That is one of the main challenges that we are facing, how to get our young people, our youth, to become interested in art, culture, and heritage. This is our identity, and our art is a vital part of that identity.”

To address this, Betei emphasized that the Council is actively working on strategies to reconnect youth with their cultural roots. One such effort is the organization of art classes during school breaks.

Despite the challenges, the Fiji Arts Council is working to create awareness and interest in the arts that could help bridge the gap between generations and ensure the survival of Fiji’s cultural heritage.

The three-day Exhibition ends this Friday.