Prasad urges retailers against price hikes on school supplies

Retailers across the nation have been cautioned against exploiting the government’s $200 back-to-school support initiative by raising prices on essential school supplies.

The warning comes as the application process for the support program kicked off yesterday, with payments scheduled to be disbursed from January 15th, 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Biman Prasad says everyone has a responsibility to support children’s education

“Don’t use this opportunity. Don’t be unscrupulous. Don’t start charging more because you know that students have the money. I think it’s a responsibility that they must have because everyone has a responsibility for our children, for their education.”

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil while welcoming the support also echoed similar sentiments.

“Be ethical and ensure that prices for school items are competitive so that the consumers get the best deal from you and you also gain trust from consumers.”

Shandil adds there have been instances in the past where schools engaged in exclusive dealings with retailers.

She says this should not happen and parents should be given the liberty to do comparative shopping.