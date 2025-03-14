Prasad refutes Seruiratu's claims

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the National Federation Party Professor Biman Prasad

Deputy Prime Minister and Leader of the National Federation Party Professor Biman Prasad says Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu is completely confused.

Professor Prasad is responding to a statement by Seruiratu where the Leader of Opposition questions why MPs from NFP and SODELPA were not present in a meeting leading up to the debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill 2025.

Seruiratu says bipartisan discussions were initiated in good faith, with opposition members meeting the Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to address national concerns.

In Parliament this morning, Seruiratu says the absence of reps from NFP and SODELPA raises questions about the government’s true intentions.

“They are referring to them now as the government of national unity, but in the negotiations, particularly concerning the Constitution, it was my expectation that all the parties in government would be represented, but it’s unfortunate that the two coalition partners were not in the meeting.”

Responding to this, DPM Prasad calls out on Seruiratu, saying the invite was with the Prime Minister.

“They asked for a meeting with the Prime Minister, so that’s a matter between him as leader of the Opposition and the Prime Minister. Of course we are a coalition; we discuss things in our own ways, but we are all in this together. I do not know what Seruiratu is saying; his bunch and he are totally confused.”

Prasad says that the opposition was confused about the process of amending the bill, and this was laid out to them.

He says since they voted against the motion, they should stick to it and not contradict the situation any further.

However, the DPM adds that the fact that they want to do a review still leaves some room for further discussions.

