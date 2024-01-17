Prasad hits out at Sayed-Khaiyum for dehumanization claims

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad and former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad claims that former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is suffering from withdrawal symptoms.

Prasad is responding to a number of wild allegations made by the former Attorney General yesterday, one of which includes the allegation that there is dehumanization happening in the country.

Sayed-Khaiyum referred to a recent incident where a man was allegedly knifed and passed away earlier this month.

He claims there was no reporting by the media when, in fact, FBC News made extensive reporting on the incident.

Sayed-Khaiyum claims an increase in racism is leading to such incidents.

“He was sliced from his ear to his face to his mouth; you could see his teeth; it was an 18-year-old boy who did it; you know why because there is dehumanization happening in Fiji at the moment because of the racism you see.”

Sayed-Khaiyum claims the ineffectiveness of law and order.

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad, in response, says Sayed-Khaiyum is making wild allegations and inciting racism.

“Obviously, he is attempting to create illwill and hostility between different communities through his comments. He was a prominent figure in the previous government, and for him to come out and say something like this warrants investigation.”

Prasad says the Sayed-Khaiyum has continued to lie over the years.

The DPM says it is dangerous that the former Attorney General is trying to create racial hatred.

He says this is not the first time he has done it.

Prasad has also made a call to police to investigate Sayed-Khaiyum for the claims he made.