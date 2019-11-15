Issues within the party will make my work difficult: Rabuka

SODELPA Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the issue about racism and sexism that was first reported by FBC News last night will have to be dealt with according to the disciplinary procedures.

Rabuka who has been trying to mediate and unite the two factions within SODELPA says if the allegations against the two members involved is true, they will then be investigated.

He says this has made his work as officer to prepare the party for the next General Election very difficult.

“If they were true, and they will have to be investigated. If they were true, the members will have to be called to explain because my role as the officer responsible for the preparation for the general election is made very difficult if the view of the people on the party are affected.”

Rabuka says such issues within the party will have to be dealt with accordingly.

“I will need to listen to that recording. I’ll find a copy of it and refer it to the acting President for it to be dealt with according to the disciplinary procedures and processes contained in the party constitution.”

Rabuka says he remains as the mediator between the two factions of the party.