AG rejects claims by Bainimarama

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has rejected claims made by Opposition Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama in a video address this afternoon.

Bainimarama has claimed that Turaga visited the Chief Justice, Kamal Kumar telling him to advertise various positions that fall under the Judicial Services Commission.

However speaking to FBC News, Turaga clarified that these claims are false as he only made a courtesy call to Justice Kumar.

“Well the claim against me telling CJ, no, I totally deny. There were vacant positions and they have been advertised. It was just to brief the members of the appointments. Some have resigned, some will be made soon. Their terms will expire soon so we have taken steps to address that.”

Turaga further stated that he and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with Bainimarama this afternoon to clarify some of the concerns raised by him.

“In regards to certain issues which were factually incorrect. We need to allay any fears in the community in the manner we conduct ourselves, and not as portrayed by the FijiFirst party.”

The AG says Rabuka is expected to release a detailed statement on some of the issues that was discussed between him and Bainimarama.