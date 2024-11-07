Policy underway to honour contributions of Melanesian descendants

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Iferemi Vasu, has emphasized the importance of taking decisive steps to recognize and preserve the cultural and historical contributions of Melanesian descendants in Fiji.

While officiating at the 160th Commemoration of the Arrival of the Melanesian Laborers in Fiji Seminar, Vasu states that the Ministry is working on a policy to ensure that the affairs of the Melanesian community in Fiji are properly captured under their department.

He adds that during this consultation, people will be provided with the opportunity to express their thoughts and ideas to be included in the policy.

“Hence, we have recommended to your council that the program be rearranged so that it is interactive, impactful, and provides the community with ample time to talanoa.”

He further explained that as a country with a mix of Indigenous Fijians, Indo-Fijians, and Melanesians, ensuring that every group’s contributions are celebrated is vital for strengthening national cohesion.

Vasu stressed that Melanesian descendants have been an integral part of Fiji, particularly through the era of black birding, yet their contributions have often gone unnoticed in official narratives.

However, the theme for this year’s celebration is “Unshackling Our History: Re-storying Melanesians in Fiji.