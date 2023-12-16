Police unfazed by intimidation tactics: ACP Driu

As Fiji gears up for the festive season, the Police Force is taking a firm stance against criminal elements by deploying task forces and ramping up operations across the country.

However, Assistant Commissioner of Police – Operations, Livai Driu, has warned that intimidation tactics will not deter officers from fulfilling their duty to ensure a safe and enjoyable holiday period for all.

ACP Driu mentions that operational efforts have been intensified with snap checks, raids, and taskforces deployed nationwide to curb criminal activities.

Article continues after advertisement

He highlighted the recent increase in incidents aimed at obstructing police work, including assaults on officers and damage to operational resources.

Furthermore, he emphasized that there have been instances where officers were attacked while carrying out their duties, and such behavior will not be tolerated.