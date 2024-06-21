Police seeks help in identifying body

The Nausori Police is requesting for assistance in identifying the man whose body was retrieved from the Rewa River yesterday.

The victim is an itaukei male believed to be between the ages of 30 to 40, he was wearing a three-quarter jeans with a black belt, and a yellow collar tee-shirt when discovered.

The victim has short hair.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone who can assist investigators in identifying the victim is requested to call the Eastern Division Command Center on 9905 563 or 9905 894.