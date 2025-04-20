Police question suspects

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force has questioned a number of people in relation to the report of an attack on a fishing vessel at the floating dock in Suva on Friday.

The vessel was docked for scheduled repair when a group of men boarded the boat and attacked the crew, allegedly with the intention of stealing fish.

Investigators are following a number of leads and have questioned a num-ber of people in relation to the aggravated burglary case.

Investigations continue.

