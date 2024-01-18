Police officer to appear in court over alleged drug stealing

[File Photo]

A police officer will appear in the Nadi Magistrates Court today facing charges related to the alleged misappropriation of drugs seized during the major drug bust in Nadi.

It is alleged that on January 14th, the officer stationed at Namaka Police Station took advantage of the situation while unloading confiscated drug containers from Legalega to Namaka Police Bureau.

The officer allegedly scooped spilled crystal powder suspected to be methamphetamine from a wrapped container and subsequently fled the scene.

The accused was apprehended on January 16th in Nasoso, Nadi and is in police custody.

In addition to the arrest, a search was conducted at the officer’s residence yielding no incriminating evidence.