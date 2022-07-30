Police look for missing Salote

Salote Grace Qionimacawa. [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police are looking for 16-year old Salote Grace Qionimacawa who has been reported missing at the Nausori Police Station.

Qionimacawa was last seen on July 23rd or last Saturday with her family at their Koronivia home.

Police say she left home without informing anyone of her plans.

All attempts made to locate her have been negative to date.

Anyone with information of her whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.