Police investigation on amusement ride death still pending

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has not yet received any corresponding file from the police regarding their side of the investigation into the amusement ride incident that cost a woman’s life last year.

This delay is hindering the progress of the case.

The ODPP says they received the findings of the Ministry of Employment in December.

Following a comprehensive analysis of it, a letter was sent to the Director of Criminal Investigations Department in January with recommendations that the police complete their parallel investigation and submit the file for further analysis of all evidence.

It says a decision on any potential charges can only be made once they receive the police investigation file.