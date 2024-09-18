PM thanks Japan for airport funding

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has expressed gratitude while signing an agreement for a generous grant of 1.25 billion Japanese Yen (approximately 15 million Fijian dollars) from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to Fiji Airports Limited.

Rabuka says the grant aims to enhance aviation safety and infrastructure at Fiji’s major airports.

The PM also acknowledged Japan’s ongoing support and reflected on the reforms initiated during his previous tenure as Prime Minister, particularly the establishment of Fiji Airports Limited as part of public sector reforms in 1999.

He says it is important to modernise Fiji’s aviation sector to remain competitive and meet international safety standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

The grant will support installing advanced air navigation facilities at Nadi International Airport and Labasa Airport, improving aircraft guidance and safety.