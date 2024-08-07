PM stresses importance of airport upgrades

The airport plays a fundamental role in the progress of Fiji’s economy as it manages the airport operations , oversees the airspace, and undertakes the transit of goods and services that are significant to Fiji’s market.

Therefore, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the continuation of the facility upgrade is vital.

Rabuka has commended the Japan International Cooperation Agency for providing support to Fiji Airport through a $15 million grant for the improvement of aviation safety facilities at major airports in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the JICA grant assistance is focused on improving safety at the airport and the procurement of high-tech aircraft surveillance systems and equipment to enhance Fiji’s capabilities and capacity in that space.

“As part of the grant agreement, JICA committed to the following areas: One, the procurement and installation of aircraft surveillance systems at the Nadi International Airport and Labasa Airport; the procurement and delivery of five firetrucks; and the procurement and delivery of three rescue boats for Nadi International Airport.”

Rabuka says that this will assist in improving aviation safety.

He adds that increasing our access to satellite data and cutting-edge remote sensing technology is vital for our society and well-being and has welcomed further cooperation with Japan.