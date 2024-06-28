PM receives Ravu's resignation

The Minister of Fisheries Kalaveti Ravu has resigned

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has made the announcement saying that the decision by the Minister is honorable and truthful.

Ravu is charged with abuse of office and his case in currently in court.

He has resigned as the cabinet Minister but remains a Member of Parliament.

The Prime Minister says he has accepted his resignation and his substitution will be sworn in this afternoon.

