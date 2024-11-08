PM Rabuka honors Melanesian legacy of resilience

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights the legacy of resilience, strength, and unity that has defined Fiji’s history since the era of blackbirding.

While officiating at the 160th-anniversary celebration of the Melanesian community in Suva, Rabuka states that the Melanesian story has become a part of the nation’s collective memory, a testament to resilience and the courage to transform hardship into strength.

He acknowledges the challenges endured during the colonial era and speaks of a path forward marked by unity and progress.

“The Melanesian community’s sense of belonging has laid a foundation for Fiji’s future, a foundation that reflects the hard work, sacrifices, and contributions that have been pivotal to our nation’s development.”

Rabuka urges people to confront the past together and build a stronger future by embracing shared experiences.

He encourages the Melanesian community to rewrite their story and transform those early encounters of adversity into strength.

The Prime Minister hopes that as a community, the Melanesian are committed to unshackling themselves from the vestiges of colonialism to build a future of inclusion and solidarity.