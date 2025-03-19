PM hails agencies for yacht seizure

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

The interception of a yacht transporting weapons at the Suva Harbour has raised serious concerns about transnational crime and border security in Fiji.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended the joint efforts of the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, the Fiji Navy and the Fiji Police Force in successfully seizing the vessel.

On his official Facebook Page, Prime Minister Rabuka noted that the seizure of the yacht underlines the crucial role of customs administrators and security forces in safeguarding national borders, ensuring security and promoting economic prosperity.

He further reaffirmed that the fight against drugs and organized crime remains a priority for the Coalition Government and efforts will continue to protect Fiji from such threats.

The Fiji Police Force has launched an investigation following the operation, with Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu confirming the presence of guns aboard the intercepted yacht.

The joint team involved in the operation is still working to gather more details regarding the situation.

A press conference is currently underway at the Police Headquarters, where Commissioner Tudravu is addressing journalists, providing updates on the investigation.

