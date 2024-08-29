PM favors Pacific Policing Initiative

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has confidence in the succession of the Pacific Policing Initiative to ensure the security and safety of people in Pacific Island Countries.

He joined his counterparts from Papua New Guinea, Tonga and Palau as they rallied support for the endorsement of the initiative at the Pacific Island Forum Leaders Meeting in Nuku’alofa, Tonga yesterday.

Rabuka says the endorsement of the initiative is a godsend for the Pacific.

“Most of the problems we face are regional problems and the rest of the world we believe targeting our region so it’s our responsibility to develop our own policing initiative.”

Rabuka acknowledges the collaboration between PICs to establish the initiative.

Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese emphasizes the significance of the initiative, saying that the security and safety of people is the shared responsibility of leaders.

“The first task of any national leader is to look after the security and safety of our residents and that is what this is about. Making sure that by working together the security of the entire region will be much stronger and will be looked after by ourselves.”

The PPI aims to improve the capability of PICs to meet law and order.

It includes the establishment of up to four police training “centers of excellence” and a multi-country police force on standby for deployment to any event or crisis in the Pacific, and a policing development and coordination hub in Australia.

Australia will spend $400 million over five years on the PPI.