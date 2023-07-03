PM applauds Fiji Airways achievements

Fiji Airways CEO André Viljoen (left), Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has commended Fiji Airways for its pivotal role in the revival of the tourism sector.

During his first official visit as Prime Minister of the coalition government to the Fiji Airways headquarters in Nadi today, Rabuka says despite various challenges, Fiji Airways displays excellent air service, which continues to bring pride to the nation.

He also stresses that the government is committed to keeping the Fiji Airways family intact.

“The People’s Coalition government recognizes the key role this industry plays in the revival of the tourism sector. We provide jobs to our people in villages and our communities. Your government is determined to ensure that the industry thrives because we understand the important role that you play in the economic survival of the country and its people.”



Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka adds that it is crucial to stay ahead and competitive in the tourism market.

He adds that in doing so, government has allocated the industry with a significant marketing budget allocation of $30 million, coupled with an operating grant of $7 million.

The Prime Minister says he is also delighted with the reinstatement of 212 staff members, who were laid off at the height of the pandemic crisis.

Rabuka congratulated the national carrier on its achievement in capturing the Best Airline Staff Service in Australia and the Pacific as well as its top 20 ranking among the best airlines in the world.