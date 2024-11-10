PM advocates for Melanesian narratives in schools

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while officiating at the 106th Anniversary celebration of the Melanesian community in Fiji [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged the Melanesian community in Fiji to strengthen their bonds, promote communalism, and ensure that their rich cultural heritage is integrated into the nation’s educational framework.

Rabuka’s remarks were delivered while officiating at the 106th Anniversary celebration of the Melanesian community in Fiji.

He has emphasized the importance of unity, solidarity, and intergenerational connections.

The Prime Minister commended the community’s efforts to advocate for the inclusion of their cultural narratives in the national curriculum, calling it “an excellent way forward” for both cultural preservation and national cohesion.

“With stronger bonds, our Melanesian families and communities will no longer be isolated. Your talanoa—your stories—must be included in our education tools and subjects, ensuring that your history becomes central to and a part of our national history.”



Rabuka also called for greater empowerment of youth and women within Melanesian communities.

The event, which featured a vibrant display of cultural performances and artistic expressions, served as a reminder of the deep roots of the Melanesian community in Fiji, and their ongoing contributions to the nation’s cultural and social norms.