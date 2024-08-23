Platform to showcase innovative ideas

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/Facebook]

The Agri-Innovate Competition has been launched to provide a platform to the MSMEs in the agriculture sector to showcase their innovative and niche ideas in the cultivation of their agricultural produce to Fiji and the rest of the Pacific region.

Minister for Trade and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica says the launch marks a pivotal journey for Fiji to drive innovation, resilience and nurture Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for the agriculture sector, with the ultimate goal to stimulate economic growth.

He says agriculture is not merely an industry but a way of life and that it is the backbone of our communities, source of income and food security.

The Minister says as we embark towards the ever-evolving future to a world of transformation and progress towards “Building a Greener Economy”, it is clear that the agriculture industry needs to also evolve to meet new challenges and grab emerging opportunities for economic success.

He says through this competition, they aim to empower the MSME’s with the resources, mentorship, and exposure necessary to turn their innovative ideas into viable, sustainable agriculture businesses,” stated DPM Kamikamica.