Plans to combat poverty through farming

The Nausori Village Cooperative in the district of Nalawa, Ra, has taken a step towards fighting poverty through agriculture.

For years, the cooperative sought a tractor to help with land preparation and many fundraising efforts; they successfully raised enough funds to cover one-third of the cost.

This week, Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu handed over a new Solis tractor to the members.

During the handover ceremony, Rayalu urged cooperative members to use government assistance wisely to improve their lives.



While acknowledging the government’s support, cooperative member Joji Wara says they are committed to growing our agricultural sector.



He says the cooperative’s goal is to increase production to meet growing market demand.

The cooperative consists of 35 members from the tribes of Nawaqa, Nawaqaliva, Sala, and Nadinivalu, who operate individual farms to support their community.