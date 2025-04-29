Plans for new climate, forest education curriculum

Fiji is planning to introduce a new curriculum aimed at educating students about climate change, forest protection, and sustainability.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu says that educating the next generation about carbon and environmental conservation is crucial for the future.

She says that the proposed curriculum will span all education levels, from primary schools to universities, ensuring that students gain a comprehensive understanding of climate issues.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu [file photo]

Bainivalu believes this initiative will empower students to become informed leaders who are proactive about environmental challenges.

She adds that once approved, the curriculum will include practical activities, such as tree planting projects, to enhance students’ engagement with sustainability efforts.

The Minister stresses that the education program aligns with our broader environmental goals, including its commitments under the Forest Carbon Partnership Facility.

She adds that the curriculum will equip students with the knowledge and responsibility to protect and manage the country’s natural resources.

