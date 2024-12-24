Pickering appointed as new Director FIU

Caroline Pickering

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji Ariff Ali, has announced the appointment of Caroline Pickering as the new Director of the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit.

The appointment comes into effect from 1 January next year.

The Director of the Fiji FIU is appointed by the Governor of the RBF on the recommendation of the National Anti-Money Laundering Council.

Article continues after advertisement

Pickering is currently the Manager Policy and Compliance with the Fiji FIU.

She replaces Razim Buksh, who retired from the position in 2023.

Pickering joined the Fiji FIU in 2006 as the Manager Policy and Compliance.

Ali adds that she was instrumental in developing Fiji’s regulatory and supervisory framework to combat money laundering and financial crime.

Prior to joining the Fiji FIU, she worked in the Office of the Auditor-General for over nine years in various audit and leadership roles.

The Governor congratulated Pickering on the appointment and looks forward to her contribution in combating money laundering to ensure the safety and integrity of Fiji’s financial system.