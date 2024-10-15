People forgetting simple habit of handwashing

The Divisional Medical Officer Western Dr Abdul Shah is concerned that many people are now forgetting the simplest habit of washing their hands consistently.

While celebrating Global Handwashing Day that was organized by Ocean Soaps in Lautoka today, Dr Shah reminded students present at the celebration of this vital habit.

He states that hand washing is not a new concept; it’s something everyone is taught from a young age.

“You have your hand that is in contact with the environment, and in one hour that hand reaches your face 23 times approximately. The leverage of 8 to 10 is considered as normal, not just for essential purposes like feeling or drinking. But 23 times this hand reaches your face and 23 times this hand brings bacteria and viruses.”

Dr Shah says this simple habit also saves lives by cutting diarrhea by 50% and acute respiratory infections by about 25%.

He further adds that hand washing with soap impacts not just health and nutrition but also education, economics and equity.

Punjas Group Quality Control Manager Priya Kumar says when it comes to germs, nothing spreads them faster than our hands.

Kumar says they are donating several hundred Bodyguard Antibacterial Cleansing bars to the Ministry of Health to distribute to schools in the West.

This is to support the development of a local culture of handwashing with Antibacterial Cleansing bars as an effective and affordable way to reduce preventable deaths of children and to avoid illness.