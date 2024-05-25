Pending compensation cases to be cleared

Agni Deo Singh [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

The Employment Minister has assured that they are working diligently to resolve all pending compensation cases by the end of this year.

Minister Agni Deo Singh says as of April 30th,the ministry had 305 pending cases, of which 230 are injury cases and 75 are death cases.

Singh says for the current financial year a total of 109 cases, ninety-one 91 injury cases and eighteen 18 death cases have been settled.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds for the financial year 2022-2023, the ministry successfully settled 208 cases, which included 172 injury cases and 36 death cases.

He says majority of these cases are currently with the Employment Relations Tribunal while others involve efforts to locate the victims.

Singh highlighted the five key players in the administration of the Workmen’s Compensation Act including employers, workers, medical practitioners, the Employment Relations Tribunal and the Ministry of Employment.