Partnership plays a crucial role, says Gavoka

The Coalition government is committed to upholding the values of inclusivity and strong partnership.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka during the launch of the Blue Accelerator grant scheme yesterday.

He says a strong partnership was needed as, in the last decade, the nation has gone through multiple shocks, including natural disasters, economic downturns, global conflicts, and a pandemic.

Gavoka says with these, many partner countries came forward to assist in building much-needed resilience.



He says they look forward to continuing to work with these countries on sustainable livelihoods.