Parliament adapts with tech investments

The Fijian Parliament is investing heavily in technology to stay relevant and responsive to the needs of the public.

Secretary General to Parliament Jeanette Emberson discussed these efforts while presenting the 2020-2022 Annual Report before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs.

She also pointed out that $4.4 million was allocated to upgrade the ICT conferencing system to improve Parliament’s technical capabilities.

“With this new system, it was envisaged that the translation of the vernacular can also be reflected in that project and we also finalized, and you would have heard from the Honourable Speaker at the December sitting, that we are also finalizing the captioning, which we are hoping that the public would benefit more from.”

Emberson said that these upgrades are essential as technology continues to evolve rapidly.

The 2020-2022 report also highlights the challenges Parliament faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, showcasing its ability to adapt and navigate those obstacles effectively.